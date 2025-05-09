Mascherano Considers Playing Messi as Striker in Suárez’s Absence at Inter Miami

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano is considering using Lionel Messi as a center forward for Saturday’s match against Minnesota United, with Luis Suárez unavailable due to personal reasons. As reported by ESPN, the Uruguayan striker remains in his home country and is unlikely to feature in this weekend’s MLS clash, prompting a potential tactical shift.

“Leo is one of the options,” said Mascherano. “He’s played as a striker before when Luis wasn’t available.” The coach also mentioned Allende and Fafa as possible replacements, and noted that the team has worked this week with renewed energy after their Concacaf Champions Cup elimination. “What’s done is done. Now we focus on MLS,” he added.

Mascherano praised Suárez for his defensive contributions and tactical awareness, but emphasized that the squad has shown creativity in adapting to different scenarios. Inter Miami is coming off a 4-1 win over New York Red Bulls and aims to continue its strong form heading into Matchday 12.

Asked about Messi’s mindset following recent frustrations, Mascherano was emphatic: “Leo is a competitive beast. Those of us who’ve known him for a long time understand how demanding he is, not just with himself but with everyone around him. But he’s doing well.” As for potential reinforcements, the coach confirmed they’re exploring attacking options, but emphasized the importance of thoughtful decisions within the club’s budget.