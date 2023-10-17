Martinez has set his sights on a new record with the Argentine national team

RU RU NG NG
The primary goalkeeper for the Argentine national team aims to break two records currently held by Sergio Romero, as reported by TyC Sports.

Emiliano Martinez helped Argentina become World Champions in 2022. He made his international debut at the age of 28 in June 2021 but has already played 33 matches and believes he can surpass the record for the most appearances for the national team. Currently, this record is held by former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who played 96 matches for the Albiceleste.

Additionally, Romero kept 47 clean sheets during his international career. Martinez has not conceded a goal since the World Cup final and has kept a clean sheet 24 times.

It's worth noting that Martinez became the primary goalkeeper for the Argentine national team in 2021. In the final against France, he was one of the heroes of the match, making crucial saves, including one against Randal Colomani's dangerous strike and a post-match penalty by Kingsley Coman (Chuameni also missed a post-match penalty by shooting wide). Martinez was awarded the "Golden Glove" as the best goalkeeper of the World Cup during the awards ceremony.

