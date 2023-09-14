RU RU NG NG
Martin Odegaard is close to extending his contract with Arsenal

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Odegor over a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

The London team wants to sign their captain for another four years. According to the sources, the negotiations continue in a positive direction. The midfielder will receive an increase in wages. It is reported that he will receive about 120 thousand pounds per week. There is currently no more accurate information, but all parties are confident of a positive solution to the issue.

In addition, Arsenal want to extend White's contract. He moved to from Brighton in 2021 and signed a three-season deal. The defender has become a key player in Arteta's side, so Arsenal want to reward him with a new contract. Negotiations on a new contract are expected to begin in a few weeks.

In 2021, the Norwegian moved to England and began to play for Arsenal. In the summer, the Londoners decided to buy the player from Real Madrid. After two years in London, Martin Edegore took part in 73 matches and was able to score 22 times. He recently became the owner of the Community Shield.

Ben White joined Arsenal in 2021 from Brighton. During this period, he played 88 matches in the shirt of the Londoners and also became the owner of the Community Shield.

