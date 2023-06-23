"Marseille" was headed by a famous Spanish coach

The press service of Marseille has announced on their official website the appointment of Marcelino García Toral as the head coach.

The details of the personal contract between the Spanish coach and the French club have not been disclosed.

Marcelino García Toral, 57, has previously coached well-known clubs such as Sevilla, Villarreal, Valencia, and Athletic Bilbao. He won the Copa del Rey in the 2018/2019 season and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2020/2021 season.