Marseille fans attack a Lyon bus. New important details have appeared

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed his opinion on the incident involving the attack by Marseille fans on a Lyon bus.

Due to the behavior of the fans of the local team, the match of the 10th round of the French championship never took place.

"This is absolutely unacceptable. The newspaper L'Equipe used the headline 'Dumbass' and that is the best way to describe what is happening. As a result of this incident, five police officers were injured and nine people were arrested. Some people calling themselves fans and born in France attacked the bus team, injured the coach and his assistant, and also harmed the fans, despite the presence of 500 police and gendarmes,” the minister said in an interview with RMC Sport.

Let us remind you that Lyon head coach Fabio Grosso received serious cuts from glass fragments.

A similar attack on a Lyon bus occurred in Marseille in 2019.