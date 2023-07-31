Marseille close to signing Senegal striker

Forward Iliman Ndiaye from "Sheffield United" and the Senegalese national team is close to transferring to "Marseille," as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the French club has agreed on the transfer of the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee is estimated to be around 15 million euros. In the coming days, the African player will undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a long-term contract with "Marseille," which will be valid until June 30, 2028.

The 23-year-old Ndiaye has been playing for "Sheffield United" since 2019. He joined the club from "Boreham Wood" on a free transfer. He has played a total of 88 matches for "Sheffield United" in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 14 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. He has also previously played on loan for "Huddersfield Town."

Ndiaye has been representing the Senegalese national team since 2022. He has played seven matches for the Senegal national team, scoring one goal and providing two assists.