Marcus Rashford trains with Barcelona amid rumors of missing La Liga opener

Football news Today, 10:09
Marcus Rashford at Barcelona's pre-season training camp in Japan Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford is putting in the hard work on the training ground, undeterred by recent rumors suggesting he might have to sit out the opening round of the league. The player shared fresh snaps from the club's training base on his Instagram stories.

Rashford posted several photos of his training sessions at the Catalans' home facility. The Englishman looks fully prepared for the new season and ready to feature in official matches, though his participation remains in doubt for now.

Barcelona is still unable to register Marcus, along with several other players. As a result, he could be forced to miss the La Liga opener against Mallorca.

Let us recall, Rashford joined Barcelona this summer on a season-long loan from Manchester United. The forward was deemed surplus to requirements by Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim. That's why he also spent the previous six months out on loan, turning out for Birmingham's Aston Villa.

