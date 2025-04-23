Marcus Rashford reacts to Aston Villa's painful defeat to Manchester City

Aston Villa footballer Marcus Rashford expressed his reaction to the dramatic defeat to Manchester City in yesterday's English Championship match. Marcus shared a message on his Instagram page.

The Englishman posted several photos from the match and captioned them with the words, “Losing a game in the last minutes was tough, but we have to stay focused and be ready for the next game.” Rashford thus demonstrated that the team should move forward after the painful defeat, as the fight is still ongoing.

It should be noted that Aston Villa lost to City with a score of 2-1, conceding the decisive goal in the added time of the second half. Additionally, the only goal for Villa was scored by Marcus Rashford from a penalty.

This goal marked Rashford's second for Aston Villa in the Premier League in the 10 matches he has played for the Birmingham team since his loan move from Manchester United. In total, Rashford has scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists for Villa in all competitions.

Aston Villa currently sits in 7th place in the Premier League and continues to fight for a spot in the Champions League, although their chances of a positive outcome in this battle have significantly diminished after the defeat to Manchester City.