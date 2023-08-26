Marcos Alonso refuses to leave Barcelona

RU RU NG NG
Defender Marcos Alonso of Barcelona has no intentions of leaving the Catalan club, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the player has no desire to even consider a move to another team, as he trusts the club's management. Earlier reports suggested that the potential sale was due to the challenging financial situation at the Catalan club. The head coach of Barcelona is very pleased with the performance of the experienced defender.

The 32-year-old Alonso is a product of Real Madrid's academy. He joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 from Chelsea as a free agent. He has played a total of 37 matches for the Catalan club in all competitions and scored three goals. As part of Barcelona, Alonso became the Spanish champion last season and also won the Spanish Super Cup. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024 with an option for a one-year extension. He has previously played for Bolton Wanderers, Fiorentina, and Sunderland.

Alonso has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2018. He has played a total of nine matches for the Spanish national team, has not scored any goals, and has provided two assists.

