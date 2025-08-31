RU RU ES ES FR FR
Marco Asensio could return to Aston Villa!

The player is open to playing in England again
Transfer news Today, 06:48
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Marco Asensio Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio of PSG could be set for a return to Aston Villa, this time on a permanent deal.

Details: According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, after Lucas Paquetá declined a move to Aston Villa, the club turned to an alternative: they are now planning to sign Marco Asensio, who has already played for Villa on loan.

Worth noting: Inter vs Udinese prediction and betting tips 31 Аugust 2025

Tavolieri reports that PSG is looking to earn €20 million from the 29-year-old's transfer, though a deal could be struck for €15 million.

While at Aston Villa, Asensio made 21 appearances, scored eight goals, and provided one assist. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €20 million.

See also: Loan without buy option? New terms for Juventus in Kolo Muani transfer saga

