Marco Asensio could return to Aston Villa!

The player is open to playing in England again

Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio of PSG could be set for a return to Aston Villa, this time on a permanent deal.

Details: According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, after Lucas Paquetá declined a move to Aston Villa, the club turned to an alternative: they are now planning to sign Marco Asensio, who has already played for Villa on loan.



Tavolieri reports that PSG is looking to earn €20 million from the 29-year-old's transfer, though a deal could be struck for €15 million.



While at Aston Villa, Asensio made 21 appearances, scored eight goals, and provided one assist. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €20 million.



