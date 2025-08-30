Loan without buy option? New terms for Juventus in Kolo Muani transfer saga

The Frenchman's saga continues

The return of striker Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus has dragged on. PSG and the Bianconeri are still searching for a compromise.

Details: According to the French outlet Le Parisien, after lengthy negotiations, PSG is seriously considering sending French striker Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus only on loan, with neither a buy option nor an obligation to purchase.

Journalist Michele De Blasis adds that PSG wants 8 million more for the player than what Juventus is offering, and the Parisians are standing firm. Lengthy talks between the clubs are ongoing.



Last season, Kolo Muani played 36 matches in all competitions, scored 12 goals, and provided 4 assists. Despite being under contract with PSG until 2028, the Frenchman is eager to change clubs this transfer window.



