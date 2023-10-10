Marcelino responded to Seville's offer to lead the team

Former Marseille coach Marcelino Toral considered the option of continuing his career in Seville.

According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the experienced specialist refused the Spanish club.

According to the source, the management of the Spanish team held a meeting this week with the 58-year-old specialist, but the parties were unable to agree on contract terms.

Thus, Sevilla is forced to continue the search for a new head coach for the team.

Let us remind you that in September Marcelino left the position of head coach of Marseille. He worked with the French club for only a few months, and he came to Marseille in July.

After eight rounds of the Spanish Championship, Sevilla scored eight points and is currently in 16th place in the standings. Due to the terrible results, the club bosses decided to sack José Luis Mendilibar as head coach. Interestingly, under the leadership of the experienced Spaniard, Sevilla won the Europa League last season.