Maracanã Faces Turf Test Before Brazil’s World Cup Qualifier

According to O Globo, the Maracanã is bracing for a demanding stretch that could see it host 14 matches over 45 days—just ahead of Brazil’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Chile on September 4.

The tight schedule began with Fluminense vs. Cruzeiro for Matchday 14 of the Brasileirão. Nine fixtures are already confirmed, with Flamengo and Fluminense sharing the load in domestic and international tournaments. Up to five more could be added depending on Copa do Brasil results, and Vasco might also use the venue, further stressing the turf.

The field’s condition has been a recurring concern. Despite two recent resurfacing efforts, the pitch quickly deteriorates under constant use. This raises red flags as Brazil prepares for its final home game in the qualifiers.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti personally requested that the match be held at the Maracanã. But unlike in previous cycles—where the pitch was left unused for at least ten days before national team matches—this time no such break will occur. All hopes rest on the turf holding up through the coming marathon.