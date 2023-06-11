Manchester United want to buy French striker

"Manchester United" is showing interest in the forward of Eintracht Frankfurt and the French national team, Randal Kolo-Muani, as reported by journalist Christian Falk from Bild on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club is preparing an offer to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The German club is seeking a fee of no less than 100 million euros for the Frenchman. It was previously reported that Bayern Munich is also interested in the forward.

In the current season, 24-year-old Kolo-Muani has played 46 matches in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.