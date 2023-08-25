Manchester United set to sign veteran defender

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 00:50
Defender from Northern Ireland, Jonny Evans, is close to transferring to Manchester United, as reported by The Telegraph.

According to the source, the English club is planning to sign a contract with the player that will be valid until the summer of 2024. Evans is a free agent, which means he will join the new club without any transfer fee. In recent weeks, Evans has been training with Manchester United's youth squad, and his form has impressed the team's head coach, Erik ten Hag.

It's worth noting that Evans had previously played for Manchester United from 2006 to 2015. He played a total of 198 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. With Manchester United, he won the English Premier League three times in the 2008/09, 2010/11, and 2012/13 seasons, won the English League Cup twice in the 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons, claimed the FA Community Shield three times in 2010, 2011, and 2013, and also became the winner of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2008. He has also played for Antwerp, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, and Leicester City.

The 35-year-old Evans has been representing the Northern Ireland national team since 2006. He has played 102 matches for the Northern Irish national team, scoring five goals and providing three assists. He has received 16 yellow cards and one red card during his international career.

