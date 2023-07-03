Manchester United prepare to tear up the transfer market

Manchester United bosses are ready to spend seriously this summer on transfers.

The club have already promised head coach Erik ten Hag significant financial resources to buy new players. The coach has also been promised full freedom to choose his players.

The source recalls that ten Hague was invited to the team in order to rebuild the team, so the specialist has a huge credit of trust.

First and foremost, the club needs a goalkeeper and Inter goalkeeper Andre Onan is being considered for that position. Ten Hag sees the Cameroonian goalkeeper as an ideal priority because he is familiar with his abilities from his work with Ajax.

The Glazer family, who own MJ, are expected to be willing to commit €140m to the coach so that he can acquire other newcomers as well. This amount is not final as any funds raised from the sale of players this year could go towards the purchase of new players.

It should be recalled that the Red Devils finished third in the league last season and qualified for the group round of the Champions League. They also won the English League Cup and reached the FA Cup final.