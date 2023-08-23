Manchester United lose star rookie due to injury

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount was injured during the second round match of the English Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur.

The injury will cause the England star to miss the next few games.

On the evening of August 22, this was announced by the official press service of Manchester United.

The report states that Mount will definitely not be able to play in the next league match against Nottingham Forest. In addition, he risks missing the meeting with Arsenal on 3 September.

According to the expectations of the coaching staff of the Red Devils, Mason will return to the field only after a pause for the matches of national teams, which will take place in September.

Mount's move to Manchester United was officially completed on July 5. Before moving to Manchester, Mason played for Chelsea, of which he is a graduate.

In the new draw of the championship of England, Mount played two matches for the new team, but did not score with effective actions. Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Champions League.