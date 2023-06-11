"Manchester United" is demanding a reduction in the price for the goalkeeper from "Porto"

"Manchester United" is attempting to lower the price for goalkeeper Diogo Costa from "Porto" and the Portuguese national team, according to A Bola.

According to the source, the English club is considering the option of acquiring the goalkeeper in the summer transfer window but is not willing to pay the requested €75 million. Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, personally insists on signing the goalkeeper.

In the current season, 23-year-old Costa has played 41 matches for "Porto" in all competitions, conceding 30 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.