"Manchester United" has made a decision regarding Mason Greenwood

"Manchester United" is planning to loan out forward Mason Greenwood to another club, according to Daily Mail.

According to the source, the club's management does not have confidence in the player and believes that he has tarnished the club's image. As a result, the club intends to get rid of him.

It should be noted that Greenwood was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The club suspended the player during the investigation. The charges against Greenwood were dropped some time ago, but he has not returned to the club's main squad.

The 21-year-old Greenwood's contract with Manchester United is valid until the summer of 2025.