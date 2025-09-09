Manchester United has a plan for Onana's loan move. What is the club up to?

Their strategy revealed.

Manchester United is on the verge of sending their goalkeeper, André Onana, on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor. As it turns out, the loan move isn't just about giving the Cameroonian some playing time.

Details: According to Football Insider, those at Old Trafford are banking on Onana's performances in the Turkish Super Lig to boost his transfer value, allowing the club to sell him at a higher price. After signing Senne Lammens, the club has shifted its direction and no longer requires Onana's services.

However, Manchester United still hopes that the Cameroonian will regain his form during the loan spell, making it easier to sell him at the end of the season. The challenge, though, is that Onana still has three years left on his contract, which makes a transfer complicated. That’s why the Red Devils are eager for him to attract interest from other clubs.

Reminder: Earlier, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, currently on loan at Aston Villa, faced criticism from Jamie Carragher.