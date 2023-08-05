RU RU
Main News Manchester United defeated the second team of the championship of France

Manchester United defeated the second team of the championship of France

Football news Today, 15:27
Manchester United defeated the second team of the championship of France Photo: Manchester United Instagram / Unknown

In a friendly match held at Old Trafford in Manchester, "Manchester United" achieved a 3-1 victory over "Lens," the team that secured the second place in the French league last season.

During the first half, Florian Sotoca opened the scoring with a remarkable goal from the center of the field. In the early minutes of the second half, Marcus Rashford equalized the score for the English club. A few minutes later, Antony put Manchester United ahead, and on the 59th minute, Casemiro sealed the final score.

"Manchester United" (England) - "Lens" (France) - 3:1 (0:1, 3:0)
Goals: Sotoca, 23 - 0:1, Rashford, 48 - 1:1, Antony, 53 - 2:1, Casemiro, 59 - 3:1

Manchester United lineup: Onana, Diogo Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mount, Antony (Forson, 81), Garnacho (Sancho, 68), Rashford.

Lens lineup: Samba, Gradit (Husanov, 86), Danso, Medina, Machado (Aidara, 72), Franckowsky (Suchuba, 85), Thomasson (David Costa, 73), Furlanini (Gilavogi, 73), Abdul-Samed (Spirings, 72), Diouf (El-Enawi, 85), Sotoca (Cortes, 85).

As a reminder, "Manchester United" finished third in the English Premier League last season, earning them a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Lens Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Today, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Today, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Yesterday, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news 03 aug 2023, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:27 Manchester United defeated the second team of the championship of France Football news Today, 15:18 Brighton ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal in the fight for the leader of Ajax Football news Today, 15:13 Dynamo Kyiv interested in Juventus midfielder Football news Today, 09:50 PSG have agreed the terms of the contract with the striker of the French national team Football news Today, 09:35 Tottenham are ready to pay more than 20 million for the striker of the Iranian national team Football news Today, 09:15 Napoli close to signing Brazilian defender Football news Today, 08:50 Sevilla buy Swiss midfielder Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona set price for American defender Dest Football news Today, 08:00 Barcelona have big difficulties with the registration of Gundogan Football news Today, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Sport Predictions
Football 06 aug 2023 Karlsruher vs Hamburger predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Anderlecht vs Antwerp predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Grasshopper vs Basel predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal 6 August 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Cruzeiro vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Coritiba vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Bahia vs America Mineiro predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Cuiaba vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023