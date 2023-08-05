Manchester United defeated the second team of the championship of France

In a friendly match held at Old Trafford in Manchester, "Manchester United" achieved a 3-1 victory over "Lens," the team that secured the second place in the French league last season.

During the first half, Florian Sotoca opened the scoring with a remarkable goal from the center of the field. In the early minutes of the second half, Marcus Rashford equalized the score for the English club. A few minutes later, Antony put Manchester United ahead, and on the 59th minute, Casemiro sealed the final score.

"Manchester United" (England) - "Lens" (France) - 3:1 (0:1, 3:0)

Goals: Sotoca, 23 - 0:1, Rashford, 48 - 1:1, Antony, 53 - 2:1, Casemiro, 59 - 3:1

Manchester United lineup: Onana, Diogo Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mount, Antony (Forson, 81), Garnacho (Sancho, 68), Rashford.

Lens lineup: Samba, Gradit (Husanov, 86), Danso, Medina, Machado (Aidara, 72), Franckowsky (Suchuba, 85), Thomasson (David Costa, 73), Furlanini (Gilavogi, 73), Abdul-Samed (Spirings, 72), Diouf (El-Enawi, 85), Sotoca (Cortes, 85).

As a reminder, "Manchester United" finished third in the English Premier League last season, earning them a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.