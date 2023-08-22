RU RU NG NG
Manchester United close to signing Turkey goalkeeper



Football news Today, 15:15


"Manchester United" is close to the transfer of the goalkeeper from Istanbul's "Fenerbahçe" and the Turkish national team, Altay Bayındır, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.

According to the source, the English club will pay seven million euros for the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper has already undergone the necessary medical examination for the transfer. Bayındır will sign a contract with the new club in the near future, which will be valid until the summer of 2027. At "Manchester United," the Turkish player will serve as the backup to the main goalkeeper, André Onana.

The 25-year-old Bayındır has been playing for "Fenerbahçe" since 2019. He joined the club from Istanbul from "Ankaragücü." The transfer fee was one million 500 thousand euros. He has played a total of 145 matches for the "yellow canaries" in all competitions and conceded 162 goals. He kept clean sheets in 44 matches. With "Fenerbahçe," Bayındır became the winner of the Turkish Cup in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Bayındır has been playing for the Turkish national team since 2021. He has played five matches for the Turkish national team and conceded eight goals. He kept a clean sheet in one match.

