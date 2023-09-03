RU RU NG NG
Manchester United bosses make major decision on club's future

Football news Today, 02:37
American businessmen Glazers abandoned the idea to sell Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, the club's owners have rejected a $10 billion offer to sell the Red Devils.

This was due to the fact that bidders were unable to offer the required amount.

The publication notes that the decision to remove the club from sale will cause a negative reaction among fans of the English team.

At the same time, one of the sources close to the Glazer family said that the owners of the club do not care about the negative reaction of the fans, as they are confident in their decisions.

The publication notes that most likely the Glazers plan to try to sell the club in 2025. By then, they hope to attract more stakeholders and get a better offer.

In addition, the Glazers believe that under coach Eric ten Hag, the team will succeed both domestically and in Europe. They believe that in the future this will help increase the value of the club at the time of sale.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
