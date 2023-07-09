EN RU
Main News Manchester United and Newcastle will compete for the defender of the French national team

Manchester United and Newcastle will compete for the defender of the French national team

Football news Today, 09:20
Manchester United and Newcastle will compete for the defender of the French national team Photo: Axel Disasi's Instagram/Author Unknown

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Axel Disasi, a defender from AS Monaco and the French national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English clubs are considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. While no offers have been made yet, the English clubs plan to do so in the near future. The potential transfer fee has not been disclosed. Transfermarkt values the 25-year-old Frenchman at €30 million.

Disasi is a product of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy. He joined Monaco in the summer of 2020 from Reims for a transfer fee of €13 million. He has made a total of 129 appearances for Monaco in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Disasi has been playing for the French national team since 2022 and has made four appearances. He was a finalist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Monaco Manchester United Newcastle Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team Football news Today, 09:43 PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team
The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined Football news Yesterday, 16:34 The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined
Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news 07 july 2023, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe
PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Football news 07 july 2023, 10:28 PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news 06 july 2023, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news 06 july 2023, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:30 Legionnaire Kyiv "Dynamo" does not want to return to Ukraine Football news Today, 13:55 PSV complete record transfer in history Football news Today, 13:42 Shakhtar reduced the price for goalkeeper Trubin, who is interested in Inter Football news Today, 13:30 Chelsea interested in signing talented Arsenal striker Football news Today, 13:15 Joao Felix could move to Portugal's top club Football news Today, 12:55 Bayern are interested in top goalkeeper Football news Today, 12:43 Fulham want to buy the Brazilian from Manchester United Football news Today, 12:30 Bayern make new offer for Harry Kane Football news Today, 12:15 Roma want to buy Spanish striker Football news Today, 11:55 Dusan Vlahovic is ready to move to the Premier League club, but with one condition
Sport Predictions
Football 10 july 2023 Barracas Central vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on July 10, 2023 Football 10 july 2023 Colon vs Belgrano predictions and betting tips on July 10, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Klaksvik vs Ferencvaros predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Haifa predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Partizani vs BATE predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Ballkani vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023