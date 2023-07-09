Manchester United and Newcastle will compete for the defender of the French national team

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Axel Disasi, a defender from AS Monaco and the French national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English clubs are considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. While no offers have been made yet, the English clubs plan to do so in the near future. The potential transfer fee has not been disclosed. Transfermarkt values the 25-year-old Frenchman at €30 million.

Disasi is a product of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy. He joined Monaco in the summer of 2020 from Reims for a transfer fee of €13 million. He has made a total of 129 appearances for Monaco in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Disasi has been playing for the French national team since 2022 and has made four appearances. He was a finalist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.