Football news Today, 12:36
"Манчестер Сити" emerged as the winner of the FA Cup

In the final match of the FA Cup, "Manchester City" defeated "Manchester United" with a score of 2-1 and became the holder of the trophy.

Ilkay Gundogan secured the victory for the "City" with a brace. Bruno Fernandes scored the goal for the "Red Devils".

"Manchester City" - "Manchester United" - 2:1 (1:1)
Goals: Gundogan, 1 - 1:0, Fernandes, 33 (penalty) - 1:1, Gundogan, 51 - 2:1

"Manchester City": Ederson, Walker (Laporte, 90), Ruben Dias, Ake, Stones, Gundogan, De Bruyne (Foden, 76), Grealish (Aké, 89), Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Haaland.

"Manchester United": De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof (McTominay, 83), Shaw, Eriksen (Garnacho, 62), Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho (Van de Beek, 78), Rashford.

