Manchester City will pay 60 million for the Portuguese star

Football news Today, 03:26
Photo: Premier League Twitter

Wolverhampton midfielder Matheus Nunes is set to pay a hefty sum for England's Manchester City champions.

According to ESPN sources, the Portuguese midfielder will cost the “townspeople” about $60 million.

Interestingly, the parties have already reached verbal agreements on the transition. The deal is expected to be completed before the transfer window closes.

Matheus Nunes moved to Wolves from Sporting in August 2022. Then they paid 45 million euros for it.

The Portuguese midfielder made 37 appearances for Wolves in all competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The source also reports that Manchester City are also in talks to transfer 21-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle on loan to Wolverhampton Wolves.

The Wolves will have the right to buy the rights to the player for 5 million pounds. In this case, Manchester City is interested in receiving 50% of the subsequent sale of the player.

Doyle did not play for Manchester City last season. He played on loan for Sheffield United, for whom he made 38 appearances, scoring four goals.

Ponomarenko Yurij
