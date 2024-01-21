Manchester City wants to thank De Bruyne for his loyalty with a new contract

Kevin De Bruyne exhibits profound devotion to his club. The Belgian received an offer from the reigning champion of Saudi Arabia, inviting him to join their team, with a compelling enticement of a £1 million weekly salary. However, De Bruyne declined this proposition and resolved to remain with the English club.

As the Mirror reports, the "Citizens" aspire to express gratitude to their player by extending a new contract. De Bruyne's existing agreement with the team extends until the conclusion of the upcoming season, and Manchester City intends to prolong it for an additional year.

De Bruyne recently returned after recovering from a thigh injury, having been sidelined for almost five months. Despite featuring in two matches, entering as a substitute and accumulating a total of 56 minutes on the field, he earned praise from the team's manager, Pep Guardiola. Following the Premier League match against Newcastle United, Guardiola remarked:

"Kevin is a legend. Our fans adore him, and I hope he can stay with us until the end in the coming months. We need players like Kevin to produce something special in the final third of the pitch. It's not just tactical skills; it's talent, individual brilliance. I believe everyone agrees that we displayed a truly impressive game against such a physical team in Newcastle."

De Bruyne boasts an impressive tally of 21 trophies, with sixteen acquired during his tenure with Manchester City. It seems the 32-year-old midfielder prioritizes trophies over financial gains, motivating his decision to continue his tenure with the "Citizens."