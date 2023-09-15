RU RU NG NG
Manchester City wanted to sign the 16-year-old Barcelona star

Manchester City wanted to sign the 16-year-old Barcelona star

Football news Today, 15:19
Oliver White
Manchester City wanted to sign the 16-year-old Barcelona star Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal/

Manchester City have tried to sign young Barcelona star Lamin Yamal, according to Marca.

The 16-year-old player became a real revelation in football. He was noticed by many teams in Europe. Manchester City did everything in their power to sign Yamal this summer. Barcelona's assistant director revealed that Lamine and Balde were on the list to leave the club in this transfer window. Manchester City wanted to intercept footballers.

Decou revealed this week that Barcelona are now trying to renew the contracts of both of the team's young stars. With 16-year-old Lamine Yamala, they plan to conclude an agreement until 2026, as Deco said, due to the young age of the player, the contract cannot be longer. Also, they want to extend the contract with Balde until 2028.

He added that young Lamine Yamala is an impressive talent. This is a player who surprised everyone. Today, Barcelona is going through an important situation, there are many young people in the team, but he is 16. Both the club and the coach know what to do, so everyone believes in the development of young talent.

