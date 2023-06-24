Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of PSG

Manchester City is showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain and Moroccan national team defender Achraf Hakimi, according to Marca.

According to the source, the English club wants to acquire the player in the summer transfer window and is willing to pay a substantial amount for him. Hakimi could potentially replace Portuguese player João Cancelo in City's squad, as Cancelo is likely to leave the club. PSG may be open to selling the player, as the club's management is reportedly unhappy with his controversial divorce from his wife.

In the previous season, 24-year-old Hakimi played 39 matches across all competitions for PSG, scoring five goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.