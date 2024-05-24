Manchester City vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

In the FA Cup final, two teams from Manchester will face off. Manchester United will play against Manchester City. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this match.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: what to know about the match?

Manchester City will be defending their title. Last year, they defeated Manchester United in the final with a score of 2-1. City began their journey to the FA Cup final in the Round of 64, where they crushed Huddersfield. They then narrowly beat Tottenham 1-0, and in the Round of 16, they demolished Luton 6-2. In the quarterfinal, Guardiola's team overcame Newcastle 2-0, and in the semifinal, they faced Chelsea. The match was extremely tense, with the London side having numerous opportunities to score and win, but City held firm and netted the decisive goal in the 84th minute, courtesy of Bernardo Silva.

Manchester United also reached last year's FA Cup final but succumbed 1-2. On their way to this year's final, the Red Devils defeated Wigan 2-0 in the Round of 64, followed by a 4-2 victory over Newport, and a narrow 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest. Subsequently, United experienced real thrillers. First, they outgunned Liverpool 4-3, and then came close to an upset against Coventry. Leading 3-0, they couldn't maintain their advantage, and the Championship side equalized to 3-3. The match went into extra time and then to penalties. The Red Devils ultimately managed to overcome Coventry to reach the final.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: when and where the match will take place

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will take place on Saturday, May 25, starting at 4:00 PM Central European Time. Start time of the match in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 06:00

New York 09:00

Panama 09:00

Toronto 09:00

Port of Spain 10:00

London 14:00

Yaoundé 15:00

Abuja 15:00

Cape Town 16:00

Manchester City vs Manchester United: where to watch the match online