Manchester City ready to splash the cash for Elliot Anderson

The Citizens will have to outbid Chelsea in the race.

The young Nottingham Forest midfielder has caught the eye of two Premier League giants.

Details: According to the Daily Express, 22-year-old Nottingham Forest central midfielder Elliot Anderson has attracted interest from both Manchester City and London’s Chelsea.

Reports suggest City are already preparing a bid for Anderson and are willing to spend around €75 million on the transfer. City’s head coach Pep Guardiola is personally interested in bringing Anderson to the Etihad.

The second contender for England’s newly capped international is Chelsea, with the London club closely monitoring Anderson’s situation as well.

Elliot Anderson joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2024 from Newcastle for €41 million. Since then, the player has appeared in 51 matches for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 7 assists.

His current contract with Nottingham Forest runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €32 million according to Transfermarkt.

