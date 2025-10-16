ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Manchester City ready to splash the cash for Elliot Anderson

Manchester City ready to splash the cash for Elliot Anderson

The Citizens will have to outbid Chelsea in the race.
Football news Today, 10:05
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Elliot Anderson of England controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Latvia Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

The young Nottingham Forest midfielder has caught the eye of two Premier League giants.

Details: According to the Daily Express, 22-year-old Nottingham Forest central midfielder Elliot Anderson has attracted interest from both Manchester City and London’s Chelsea.

Reports suggest City are already preparing a bid for Anderson and are willing to spend around €75 million on the transfer. City’s head coach Pep Guardiola is personally interested in bringing Anderson to the Etihad.

The second contender for England’s newly capped international is Chelsea, with the London club closely monitoring Anderson’s situation as well.

Elliot Anderson joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2024 from Newcastle for €41 million. Since then, the player has appeared in 51 matches for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 7 assists.

His current contract with Nottingham Forest runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €32 million according to Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Solid company! Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City begin the chase for Nathaniel Brown

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Related Team News
Nottingham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 8 online Football news Today, 06:05 Nottingham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 8 online
Chelsea in talks with Red Bull and several other companies over sponsorship deal Football news Today, 03:24 Chelsea in talks with Red Bull and several other companies over sponsorship deal
Chelsea consider Moisés Caicedo untouchable and plan to offer him a new contract Football news Yesterday, 16:33 Chelsea consider Moisés Caicedo untouchable and plan to offer him a new contract
Juventus struggles to agree contract terms with Yıldız as Chelsea monitor the situation and aim to sign the winger Transfer news Yesterday, 16:01 Juventus struggles to agree contract terms with Yıldız as Chelsea monitor the situation and aim to sign the winger
Chelsea may attempt to secure the signing of centre-back Eric García on a free transfer Football news Yesterday, 15:31 Chelsea may attempt to secure the signing of centre-back Eric García on a free transfer
The English FA upholds Maresca’s suspension and fines him Football news Yesterday, 11:02 The English FA upholds Maresca’s suspension and fines him
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores