Manchester City prepare important statement on Guardiola's future

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola will soon decide on his future in the English team.

According to an insider, the star specialist is going to extend his agreement with the club.

He clarified that the management of the English champion is very pleased with the work of the Spaniard. In this regard, it is ready to offer the specialist a new contract until 2027, while his current agreement expires in June 2025.

Negotiations on a contract extension will begin in the coming weeks, after which the results will be announced officially.

Pep Guardiola has been at the helm of Manchester City for seven years now, and last season was his most successful, with the team achieving their first treble in history.

In total, under his leadership, the “townspeople” became the champion of England five times, won the FA Cup and Super Cup twice, and also won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup once.