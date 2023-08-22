Manchester City midfielder close to joining Las Palmas

Midfielder Maximiliano Perrone of "Manchester City" and the Argentine youth national team is close to a transfer to "Las Palmas," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Spanish club has nearly reached an agreement to loan the player for one year. However, "Las Palmas" will not have a priority option to buy the Argentine's transfer in the summer of 2024.

The 20-year-old Perrone has been playing for "Manchester City" since January 2023. He joined the English club from the Argentine club "Vélez Sarsfield." The transfer fee was 11 million euros. Perrone has played two matches in all tournaments for the "Citizens," without scoring any goals or providing any assists. As part of "Manchester City," Perrone became the champion of England, won the FA Cup, and also became the winner of the Champions League last season. This season, the midfielder won the UEFA Super Cup.

Perrone has been playing for the Argentine youth national team since 2022. He has played nine matches for the Argentine team, scoring two goals, providing two assists, and receiving one yellow card.