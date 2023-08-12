Manchester City lose one of the leaders

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from "Manchester City" and the Belgian national team has been sidelined due to an injury, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the player sustained the injury during the 1st round match of the English championship against "Burnley" (3:0). The Belgian only played the first half of the first half and had to request a substitution. He will undergo a medical examination in the near future to determine the severity of the injury and the recovery timeline.

32-year-old De Bruyne has been playing for "Manchester City" since the summer of 2015. He transferred to the English club from German side "Wolfsburg". The transfer fee amounted to 76 million euros. He has played a total of 358 matches for "City" in all tournaments, scoring 96 goals and providing 153 assists. With "Manchester City", De Bruyne has won the English Premier League five times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23), won the FA Cup twice (2018/19, 2022/23), claimed the English League Cup five times (2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21), won the FA Community Shield twice (2018, 2019), and also secured the UEFA Champions League title in the 2022/2023 season.

De Bruyne has been playing for the Belgian national team since 2010. He has played a total of 99 matches for the Belgian national team, scoring 26 goals and providing 49 assists.