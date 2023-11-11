Manchester City have eyed Chelsea's replacement for Walker

RU RU NG NG
Manchester City, the reigning English champions, is showing interest in signing Chelsea's defender Reece James and views the English national player as a potential replacement for their right-back, Kyle Walker, as reported by The Independent.

City has long considered James a player who could succeed their defender, and his name surfaced last summer. Walker turned 33 in May, yet remains a key player under Pep Guardiola's management and extended his contract until 2026 in September.

James is also rumored to have piqued Real Madrid's interest. Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly eyeing the Chelsea player as a potential successor to the 31-year-old Dani Carvajal. However, James hasn’t shown any intention of wanting to depart Chelsea. The 23-year-old underwent the club's academy training and was appointed the team's new captain in the summer following Cesar Azpilicueta's departure.

Interestingly, Reece James is set to face Manchester City and Kyle Walker in a Premier League match tomorrow.

