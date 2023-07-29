RU RU
Main News Manchester City extend the contract with the main defender

Manchester City extend the contract with the main defender

Football news Today, 08:51
Manchester City extend the contract with the main defender Photo: Manchester City Twitter / Unknown

The official press office of Manchester City announced the contract extension of Dutch defender Nathan Ake.

The new agreement between the 27-year-old player and the English club will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Ake has been playing for Manchester City since 2020, and he has participated in 81 matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals. With the "Citizens," he has won the English Premier League three times in the 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023 seasons. He also won the FA Cup in the 2022/2023 season, the EFL Cup in the 2020/2021 season, and the UEFA Champions League in the previous season. Previously, Ake has played for "Feyenoord," "Chelsea," "Reading," "Watford," and "Bournemouth."

Since 2017, Ake has represented the Netherlands national team, playing in 38 matches, scoring five goals, providing one assist, and receiving two yellow cards. He won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship twice in 2011 and 2012 as part of the Dutch youth team.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:55 Real Madrid have decided on a new transfer strategy for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 08:51 Manchester City extend the contract with the main defender Football news Today, 07:00 Buffon still ends with football Football news Today, 06:00 Ancelotti appreciated the blow to Real Madrid due to the departure of Benzema Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea have paid a serious penalty to UEFA Football news Today, 04:00 The Premier League club is preparing a free transfer of the Shakhtar star Football news Today, 03:00 The President of Barcelona spoke about the conversation with Messi's father Football news Yesterday, 17:36 Roma want to buy European champions from PSG Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Fulham announce signing of talented Ajax defender Football news Yesterday, 17:24 PSG's new head coach asks club to buy young Barcelona star
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Football Today Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Kaisar vs Kairat 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023 Football Today Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Fortuna vs Hertha 29 July 2023 Football Today Molenbeek vs Genk: predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Fluminense vs Santos 29 July 2023