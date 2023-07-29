Manchester City extend the contract with the main defender

The official press office of Manchester City announced the contract extension of Dutch defender Nathan Ake.

The new agreement between the 27-year-old player and the English club will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Ake has been playing for Manchester City since 2020, and he has participated in 81 matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals. With the "Citizens," he has won the English Premier League three times in the 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023 seasons. He also won the FA Cup in the 2022/2023 season, the EFL Cup in the 2020/2021 season, and the UEFA Champions League in the previous season. Previously, Ake has played for "Feyenoord," "Chelsea," "Reading," "Watford," and "Bournemouth."

Since 2017, Ake has represented the Netherlands national team, playing in 38 matches, scoring five goals, providing one assist, and receiving two yellow cards. He won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship twice in 2011 and 2012 as part of the Dutch youth team.