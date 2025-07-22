Manchester City defender John Stones marries in a private ceremony in Ibiza

Manchester City footballer John Stones has tied the knot with his beloved Olivia Naylor. The Sun reports exclusively on the secret wedding ceremony.

The celebration was attended by just 40 guests at the Hacienda Na Xamena hotel in Ibiza. The wedding ceremony took place on Friday, and the following day the couple celebrated the occasion with their loved ones, hosting a champagne pool party.

"They love Ibiza and wanted to marry in their favourite place. They invited just 40 of their closest friends and family and spread it out over four days. They organised a pre-wedding party with all the guests wearing white, except the bride and groom and the three kids who were in black. The wedding itself was beautiful and everything they dreamed it would be. Everyone is absolutely thrilled for them," a source told The Sun.

It’s worth noting that Stones proposed last summer, after the end of Euro 2024.