Manchester City could buy Spanish talent

Manchester City is reportedly interested in signing midfielder Gabriel Veiga from Celta Vigo and the Spanish U21 national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The release clause in the Spaniard's contract is said to be 40 million euros.

It was previously reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona were also interested in the midfielder.

In the past season, the 21-year-old Veiga played 40 matches in all competitions for Celta Vigo, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.