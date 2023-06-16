Manchester City close to signing Croatia leader

According to ESPN, midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and the Croatian national team is close to a transfer to Manchester City.

According to the source, the clubs have agreed on a transfer fee of approximately 40 million euros for the player. To finalize the deal, the clubs still need to settle the details of the payments, including the size of the first installment. It is expected that the deal will be officially announced within two weeks.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kovacic has played 37 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.