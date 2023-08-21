Manchester City close to buying Belgian talent for €60m

"Manchester City" is close to acquiring attacking midfielder Jeremy Doku from "Rennes" and the Belgian national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano in his Twitter.

According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement for the player's transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee will be 60 million euros. In the near future, the Belgian will fly to England to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, Doku will sign a contract with "City" that will be valid until the summer of 2028. In the lineup of Manchester City, he could replace Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who moved to "Al-Ahli" for 35 million euros in the summer.

21-year-old Doku has been playing for "Rennes" since October 2020. He joined the French club from Belgian club "Anderlecht". The transfer fee was 26 million euros. In total, he has played 92 matches for "Rennes" in all competitions, scored 12 goals, and provided 10 assists.

Doku has been part of the Belgian national team since 2020. He has played 14 matches for the Belgian national team, scored two goals, and provided three assists.