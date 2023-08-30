RU RU NG NG
Manchester City agree transfer of Portugal midfielder

Manchester City agree transfer of Portugal midfielder

Football news Today, 12:08
Manchester City agree transfer of Portugal midfielder Photo: instagram Mateusz Nunes / Author unknown

Midfielder Mateus Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Portuguese national team will move to Manchester City, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, "The Citizens" will pay 55 million euros for the footballer. The clubs have reached a verbal agreement, but the deal has not yet been officially finalized. In the coming days, the Portuguese player will undergo a medical examination. If all goes well, he will sign a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

24-year-old Nunes has been playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the English club from Sporting Lisbon. The transfer fee was 45 million euros. He has played a total of 41 matches for the "Wolves" in all competitions, scored one goal, and provided one assist. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend for another year.

Nunes has been playing for the Portuguese national team since 2021. He has played a total of 11 matches for the Portuguese national team in all competitions, scored one goal, and received one yellow card.

