Man United have notified the Bayern Munich defender that his transfer to Old Trafford will go ahead

Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui is set to become a Manchester United player this summer.

According to Santi Aouna, Manchester United has informed the Moroccan defender that his transfer is just a matter of time. The club needs to finalize the remaining details with Bayern Munich, which is willing to let the African player go.

At the same time, Manchester United's right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has agreed to move to West Ham. Once his transfer to the London club is completed, the "Red Devils" will finalize the deal for Mazraoui.

Last season, Mazraoui played only 19 matches in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich, recording 3 assists.

Mazraoui previously played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, so he is well acquainted with the Manchester United manager's requirements.