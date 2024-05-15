Man United are set to heed the advice of their legend and sign the Aston Villa forward

Despite not playing for Manchester United for some time now, Roy Keane continues to help the club he gave most of his career to.

In March, he advised the Mancunian bosses to look at Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins and now, according to talkSPORT, the Red Devils are seriously interested in him. Watkins fits the role of a proven centre-forward that Manchester United's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring in to support and develop Rasmus Højlund.

However, it will be problematic to lure the 28-year-old forward to Old Trafford as, unlike Manchester United, Aston Villa are already certain to play in the Champions League and the player signed a five-year deal with the Villans last year.