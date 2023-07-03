Man City turn down high-profile transfer

"Manchester City have decided to withdraw from the battle for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice.

As explained by the English champions, the reason for this was the lack of need to make big changes and investments in the club's project.

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has revealed that his club are forced to take a cautious approach to spending money.

"Manchester City have been cautious about financial spending over the past five years, having an established platform that should be used wisely. If the proposed deal does not meet the club's expectations, then the club rejects it," he explained.

The media have previously reported on numerous occasions that West Ham want to raise at least €128 million for their star player.

Declan Rice played in 37 English Premier League games for West Ham last season, scoring four goals and making two assists. He won the Conference League with the English club.