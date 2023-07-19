Man City leader close to joining Al Ahly

Forward for "Manchester City" and the Algerian national team, Riyad Mahrez, is close to a transfer to "Al-Ahli," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi club will pay around 35 million euros for the player. The transfer is expected to be completed within 24 hours. Mahrez's salary at the club in Saudi Arabia will be around 30 million euros per year. The African player will sign a contract with "Al-Ahli" that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

The 32-year-old Mahrez has been playing for "Manchester City" since 2018. He joined the club from "Leicester City." In total, he has played 236 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring 78 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. With "Manchester City," Mahrez has won the English Premier League four times, the FA Cup twice, the English League Cup three times, the English Super Cup once, and the UEFA Champions League once.

Mahrez has been playing for the Algerian national team since 2014. He has played 83 matches for the Algerian team, scoring 30 goals, and providing 37 assists.