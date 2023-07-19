RU RU
Main News Man City leader close to joining Al Ahly

Man City leader close to joining Al Ahly

Football news Today, 14:30
Man City leader close to joining Al Ahly Photo: Instagram Riyad Mahrez / Author unknown

Forward for "Manchester City" and the Algerian national team, Riyad Mahrez, is close to a transfer to "Al-Ahli," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi club will pay around 35 million euros for the player. The transfer is expected to be completed within 24 hours. Mahrez's salary at the club in Saudi Arabia will be around 30 million euros per year. The African player will sign a contract with "Al-Ahli" that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

The 32-year-old Mahrez has been playing for "Manchester City" since 2018. He joined the club from "Leicester City." In total, he has played 236 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring 78 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. With "Manchester City," Mahrez has won the English Premier League four times, the FA Cup twice, the English League Cup three times, the English Super Cup once, and the UEFA Champions League once.

Mahrez has been playing for the Algerian national team since 2014. He has played 83 matches for the Algerian team, scoring 30 goals, and providing 37 assists.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Al Ahli Premier League England Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Today, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news 15 july 2023, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:55 Liverpool captain close to joining Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 14:42 Liverpool respond to Luis Diaz offer for €50m Football news Today, 14:30 Man City leader close to joining Al Ahly Football news Today, 14:15 Barcelona close to signing Atlético striker Football news Today, 13:55 PSG are going to issue an ultimatum to Mbappe Football news Today, 13:42 Famous Spanish football player sentenced to four years for rape Football news Today, 13:30 RB Leipzig loan PSG talent Football news Today, 13:15 Chelsea may sign England defender after Fofan is injured Football news Today, 12:55 AC Milan sign Dutch midfielder Football news Today, 12:42 Manchester United beat the French club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Wrexham 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for MLS Stars vs Arsenal 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Levadia vs Zhilina 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Dinamo Batumi vs Tirana 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Zimbru vs La Fiorita predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023