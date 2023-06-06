Man City is trying to find a way to keep Holand

Manchester City are looking to extend the contract of striker Erling Holand.

The club hopes that by doing so they can foil attempts by other clubs, particularly Real Madrid, to poach the Norwegian.

According to The Telegraph, the Citizens want to offer Holand a longer contract to keep the player in the team.

Holand's current deal, with a salary of around £400,000 a week, runs until 2027.

The Norwegian scored 52 goals in 52 games for Manchester City last season.