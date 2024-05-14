RU RU
Man City has found a buyer for their troubled winger

Man City has found a buyer for their troubled winger

Football news Today, 07:44
Man City has found a buyer for their troubled winger

Manchester City has expressed concern over the lack of progress of winger Jack Grealish and it has become known of the Citizens' intentions to sell the 28-year-old winger. And the reigning English champions seem to have found a buyer for their troubled player.

His pupil and former player, as reported by Football Insider, is ready to return Aston Villa, from which Grealish and moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2021 for a sensational 117.5 million euros.

Obviously, the "citizens" will not be able to repay the entire amount, so the "villians" will cost the winger cheaper, and the difference will be a net profit for Unai Emery's team. The exact figures have not been called yet.

Recall that because of constant injuries Griliches failed to properly show himself in Pep Guardiola's team, and a goal in Premier League matches last time he was marked back on 16 December in the gates of Crystal Palace.

