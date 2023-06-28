Man City explained the transfer of Kovačić

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic moved to Manchester City the day before and signed a contract with the club until 2027.

According to the sports director of the "citizens" Chiki Begiristain, the club has long watched the player and he has always impressed them with his game.

"I want to enjoy the player's cooperation with coach Pep Guardiola and the players of the team," he said.

Recall that the English champion paid about 30 million euros for the Croatian.