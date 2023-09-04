RU RU NG NG
Main News Man City defender explains why he didn't agree to move to Bayern

Football news Today, 05:44
Man City defender explains why he didn't agree to move to Bayern Phoho: https://twitter.com/City_Chief / Author unknown

Manchester City football player Kyle Walker could have continued his career in the Bundesliga. His contract with the Citizens ends in the summer of 2024. In addition, according to goal.com, the player had a quarrel with the head coach Josep Guardiola. Bayern wanted to take advantage of these factors, but Walker refused the German club.

"It was close," said the footballer. "Would I like this experience? Of course. Bayern are a great club.

But why should I leave if I'm happy with the amount of playing time I have now? That's all I want. Bayern are a great club. And the transfer of Kane only confirms that this would not be a step back. Deep down I always wanted to play for Man City. But I need to do the right thing and look at how long the club will offer me a contract.

This is my seventh season here. I already feel like a veteran. I like this place. Here I experienced feelings that I only dreamed of. So why should I leave this club? I have a contract and I will play until it ends or they sell me," Walker admitted.

Recall that 33-year-old Kyle Walker has been playing for Man City since 2017. During this time, he won the English Championship, the Champions League and many other trophies with the club.

