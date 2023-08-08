RU RU
Experienced Manchester City defender refuses to move to Bayern Photo: Kyle Walker's Instagram/Author Unknown

Manchester City defender and English national team player Kyle Walker has declined a transfer to Bayern Munich, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, the player had previously given verbal agreement to the transfer to the German club. However, he later changed his mind and decided to stay with his current club. It is expected that the Englishman will extend his contract with the club, which is currently set to expire in the summer of 2024.

33-year-old Walker has been playing for Manchester City since 2017. He joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur. The transfer fee was €52.7 million. He has played a total of 255 matches for Manchester City, scoring six goals and providing 18 assists. With Manchester City, Walker has won the Premier League title five times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23), the FA Cup twice (2018/19, 2022/23), the EFL Cup four times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21), the FA Community Shield twice (2018, 2019), and the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/2023 season.

Walker has been playing for the English national team since 2011. He has played a total of 76 matches for the English national team, scoring no goals and providing nine assists. He has received 11 yellow cards and one red card.

